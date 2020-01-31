Bethereum Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14,663.00 (BETHER)

Bethereum (CURRENCY:BETHER) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 31st. Bethereum has a total market cap of $286,967.00 and approximately $14,663.00 worth of Bethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bethereum has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Bethereum token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.16 or 0.02874412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00194138 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030369 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00121587 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bethereum Profile

Bethereum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,405,426 tokens. The Reddit community for Bethereum is /r/bethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bethereum’s official Twitter account is @bethereumteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bethereum is medium.com/bethereum. Bethereum’s official website is www.bethereum.com.

Buying and Selling Bethereum

Bethereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bethereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bethereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bethereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

