BeyondAirInc . (XAIR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 7th. Analysts expect BeyondAirInc . to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter.

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. On average, analysts expect BeyondAirInc . to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BeyondAirInc . alerts:

Shares of BeyondAirInc . stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42. BeyondAirInc . has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $7.29.

In other news, COO Amir Avniel bought 8,152 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999.36. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 470,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,351.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Lisi bought 10,000 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $41,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,722.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 233,528 shares of company stock worth $870,824 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XAIR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BeyondAirInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeyondAirInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

About BeyondAirInc .

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondAirInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondAirInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.