Bezant 24-Hour Volume Tops $64,735.00 (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, Bezant has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Bezant has a total market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $64,735.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Bibox, Fatbtc and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bezant alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $273.84 or 0.02922288 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00194794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030294 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00122880 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 688,624,490 tokens. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io.

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Bilaxy, Bibox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.