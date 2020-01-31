Bezop (BEZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $149,584.00

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Bezop token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Livecoin, IDEX and Exrates. During the last seven days, Bezop has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bezop has a total market cap of $149,584.00 and $1,722.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bezop alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $272.40 or 0.02932513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00193257 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030322 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00121422 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bezop

Bezop was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bezop is bezop.io. Bezop’s official message board is medium.com/@bezopnetwork. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork.

Bezop Token Trading

Bezop can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, CoinBene, IDEX, Livecoin, LATOKEN, Exrates and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezop using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bezop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.