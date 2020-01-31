Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $34.60 and a twelve month high of $49.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, August Capital Management V L.L.C. bought a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,231,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

