Binance Coin (BNB) 1-Day Volume Reaches $240.83 Million

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Binance Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $18.43 or 0.00195292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Gate.io, FCoin and IDEX. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $2.87 billion and approximately $240.83 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.74 or 0.03038867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010598 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00122650 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00020276 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin launched on June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com.

Binance Coin Token Trading

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, LBank, Gate.io, Binance, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates, FCoin, DDEX, AirSwap, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

