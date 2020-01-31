Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Biogen were worth $23,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $16,170,000. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $256.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.29.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $6.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $270.74. 188,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,982. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.76 and its 200 day moving average is $261.81. The stock has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.91. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $338.87.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 33.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

