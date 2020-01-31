Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $261.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $261.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.92.

BIIB stock traded down $8.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,982. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Biogen has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $338.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.81.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 33.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Biogen by 43.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

