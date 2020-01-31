Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.97) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico forecasts that the company will earn ($2.97) per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.47).

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.25.

NYSE BHVN traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $47.54. 40,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,563. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.45. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.86.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, insider Robert Berman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $6,652,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,670,648.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 2,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $114,146.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,544 shares of company stock valued at $9,506,726 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 511.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

