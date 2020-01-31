BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Bought by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $6,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $52,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $2.47 on Friday, hitting $82.73. The company had a trading volume of 30,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,987. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.62. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $100.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.81 and a beta of 1.32.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $776,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $254,115.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,473,358.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,495. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

