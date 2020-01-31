Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 71.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BIR. CIBC cut their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering cut Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Laurentian set a C$5.00 price target on Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price target on Birchcliff Energy and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt cut Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$1.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Birchcliff Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.96.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

TSE BIR traded down C$0.06 on Friday, hitting C$1.75. 1,243,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,107. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.25. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.69 and a twelve month high of C$4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $481.34 million and a P/E ratio of 15.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$130.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$145.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.