Bismuth (BIS) Price Reaches $0.0804 on Major Exchanges

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $4,827.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0804 or 0.00000856 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bismuth has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bismuth alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011581 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000543 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz. Bismuth’s official message board is bismuth.cz/forum. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.