Bit-Z Token Reaches Market Cap of $21.44 Million (BZ)

Bit-Z Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, Bit-Z Token has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Bit-Z Token has a total market cap of $21.44 million and $8.04 million worth of Bit-Z Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bit-Z Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bit-Z Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00036567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $552.08 or 0.05860111 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025247 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00128200 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034525 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00015683 BTC.

GlitzKoin (GTN) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Bit-Z Token Profile

Bit-Z Token is a token. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. Bit-Z Token’s total supply is 679,551,988 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,084,913 tokens. Bit-Z Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bit-Z Token is www.bitz.com. The official message board for Bit-Z Token is medium.com/@Bit_z.com.

Bit-Z Token Token Trading

Bit-Z Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bit-Z Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bit-Z Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bit-Z Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bit-Z Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bit-Z Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.