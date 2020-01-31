BitBall (BTB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $123,923.00

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, BitBall has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $169,879.00 and $123,923.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00046590 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00067618 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,409.89 or 1.00331767 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000742 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00051287 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001460 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,511,501 tokens. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

