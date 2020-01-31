BitBar (BTB) Price Up 30.5% This Week

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 31st. One BitBar coin can now be bought for approximately $2.34 or 0.00025151 BTC on exchanges including Novaexchange and Cryptopia. BitBar has a market cap of $104,635.00 and approximately $220.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitBar has traded up 30.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,340.35 or 2.18549662 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 91.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About BitBar

BitBar (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 44,677 coins. The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitBar is bitbar.co. BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB.

BitBar Coin Trading

BitBar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBar using one of the exchanges listed above.

