Bitcloud (BTDX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $51,129.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 144.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 32,258,173 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD.

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.