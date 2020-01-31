BitCoal (COAL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $840.00

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 60.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. BitCoal has a market cap of $840.00 and $24.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitCoal has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.41 or 0.00754050 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 99.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003781 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001891 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001811 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitCoal

BitCoal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

