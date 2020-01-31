BitCoen Price Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One BitCoen coin can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin and BitFlip. During the last week, BitCoen has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. BitCoen has a market cap of $49,966.00 and approximately $900.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $247.16 or 0.02623448 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,899.31 or 0.94487804 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BitCoen (CRYPTO:BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen.

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

