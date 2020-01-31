Bitcoin Cash (BCH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.86 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $383.52 or 0.04070874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, EXX, C2CX and CoinFalcon. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $7.00 billion and approximately $3.86 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 23% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,416.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.85 or 0.00699205 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005808 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014301 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000450 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000173 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,254,050 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Coindeal, Cryptohub, Coinsquare, Bitstamp, OKEx, Trade By Trade, Mercado Bitcoin, BitForex, Independent Reserve, Cryptomate, Bittylicious, Stocks.Exchange, Coinbe, FCoin, ChaoEX, Trade Satoshi, Poloniex, Negocie Coins, Allcoin, Livecoin, OTCBTC, ACX, BitBay, B2BX, CoinFalcon, Instant Bitex, Bitfinex, BigONE, Coinfloor, Coinsuper, CoinExchange, DragonEX, Bittrex, Koinim, CEX.IO, Coinbase Pro, WazirX, YoBit, BtcTrade.im, WEX, BTC Markets, Sistemkoin, GOPAX, CPDAX, Bibox, Ovis, Koinex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, QuadrigaCX, UEX, Buda, BTC Trade UA, BitMarket, Bitsane, Korbit, Indodax, Braziliex, Koineks, Bitinka, COSS, Coinnest, Bitso, Altcoin Trader, ABCC, CryptoBridge, Gatecoin, SouthXchange, CoinTiger, MBAex, Exmo, Bit2C, OKCoin International, Liqui, QBTC, Coinhub, Bitbns, Bit-Z, TOPBTC, HBUS, ZB.COM, Kraken, Crex24, Upbit, bitFlyer, Binance, Coinrail, BTCC, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Mercatox, Vebitcoin, Huobi, cfinex, Coinone, CoinEx, Iquant, Bitbank, Bithumb, Cryptopia, Zaif, EXX, Coinroom, IDCM, Fatbtc, CoinEgg, xBTCe, CoinBene, Bleutrade, Kucoin, Exrates, Kuna, RightBTC, Graviex, Zebpay, Cobinhood, BiteBTC, Bisq, HitBTC, BX Thailand, Gate.io, Liquid and DSX. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.

