Bitcoin Fast Market Capitalization Hits $111,764.00 (BTCF)

Bitcoin Fast (CURRENCY:BTCF) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Fast has traded 34.9% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Fast has a total market cap of $111,764.00 and approximately $1,252.00 worth of Bitcoin Fast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Fast coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Fast alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00047146 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00067831 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,365.83 or 0.99822944 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000744 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00052229 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001459 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 38.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Fast Profile

BTCF is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Fast’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,234,849 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Fast is bitcoinfast.co. Bitcoin Fast’s official Twitter account is @BitCoinFastTeam.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Fast

Bitcoin Fast can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Fast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Fast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Fast using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Fast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Fast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.