Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Reaches $11.36 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $11.36 or 0.00120625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TDAX, Korbit, Bit-Z and Kucoin. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $199.03 million and approximately $39.99 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.85 or 0.00720163 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00118857 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 66% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001469 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, BitBay, Upbit, Bit-Z, Bittrex, Coinnest, YoBit, Altcoin Trader, OKEx, BitFlip, Crex24, Sistemkoin, Bitlish, BitMarket, Koineks, Bithumb, Braziliex, Instant Bitex, DSX, Korbit, Coinone, C2CX, TDAX, Exmo, Ovis, SouthXchange, Bitinka, Zebpay, Huobi, Indodax, Bitfinex, Bitsane, Kucoin, Binance, CEX.IO, Bleutrade, Negocie Coins, Vebitcoin, QuadrigaCX, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

