Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Reaches One Day Volume of $28,875.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX, Trade Satoshi and Escodex. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $377,623.00 and $28,875.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001974 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000074 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 12,956,547 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex, STEX, Trade Satoshi and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

