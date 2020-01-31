Bitcoin Interest Reaches Market Cap of $559,905.00 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $559,905.00 and approximately $911.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for $0.0306 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Bitfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.61 or 0.00696734 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00118374 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00117464 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001009 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001259 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

