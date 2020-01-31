Bitcoin Market Cap Tops $171.32 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (CURRENCY:BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $9,416.77 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbank, Korbit, InfinityCoin Exchange and LBank. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $171.32 billion and approximately $29.85 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.52 or 0.04070874 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.85 or 0.00699205 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005808 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014301 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000450 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000173 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 18,193,137 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Balances – block chain The block chain is a shared public ledger on which the entire Bitcoin network relies. All confirmed transactions are included in the block chain. This way, Bitcoin wallets can calculate their spendable balance and new transactions can be verified to be spending bitcoins that are actually owned by the spender. The integrity and the chronological order of the block chain are enforced with cryptography. Transactions – private keys A transaction is a transfer of value between Bitcoin wallets that gets included in the block chain. Bitcoin wallets keep a secret piece of data called a private key or seed, which is used to sign transactions, providing a mathematical proof that they have come from the owner of the wallet. The signature also prevents the transaction from being altered by anybody once it has been issued. All transactions are broadcast between users and usually begin to be confirmed by the network in the following 10 minutes, through a process called mining. Processing – mining Mining is a distributed consensus system that is used to confirm waiting transactions by including them in the block chain. It enforces a chronological order in the block chain, protects the neutrality of the network, and allows different computers to agree on the state of the system. To be confirmed, transactions must be packed in a block that fits very strict cryptographic rules that will be verified by the network. These rules prevent previous blocks from being modified because doing so would invalidate all following blocks. Mining also creates the equivalent of a competitive lottery that prevents any individual from easily adding new blocks consecutively in the block chain. This way, no individuals can control what is included in the block chain or replace parts of the block chain to roll back their own spends.”

Bitcoin Coin Trading

Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Coinroom, Bitstamp, BiteBTC, Bibox, BtcTrade.im, Poloniex, BigONE, Bitbank, Coinsquare, Bitsane, BitBay, FCoin, Liquid, Bitfinex, BitForex, BitMart, LocalTrade, LakeBTC, CoinBene, CoinEgg, OKEx, C2CX, UEX, GOPAX, CoinTiger, Mercatox, Bit-Z, Gate.io, IDCM, bitFlyer, Exrates, Coinbe, Gemini, RightBTC, Upbit, Kucoin, EXX, Instant Bitex, Hotbit, CEX.IO, Vebitcoin, Cryptopia, BCEX, Cryptonex, Allcoin, Kryptono, Coincheck, HitBTC, Bitlish, MBAex, ZB.COM, Kraken, BTC-Alpha, Bitinka, Sistemkoin, BTCBOX, IDAX, Coinone, Negocie Coins, OEX, LATOKEN, ChaoEX, QuadrigaCX, InfinityCoin Exchange, Ovis, HADAX, Bithumb, Huobi, Iquant, Korbit, Coinbase Pro, Zaif, Coindeal, xBTCe, Binance, Livecoin, Tidex, Trade By Trade, Cobinhood, Exmo, LBank, Covesting, Coinsuper, Coinhub, Bittrex, YoBit, OOOBTC, itBit, ABCC, B2BX, CPDAX, Paribu, TOPBTC, DragonEX, CoinsBank, Fatbtc, Simex, DOBI trade, BitMEX and CoinEx. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

