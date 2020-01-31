BitCoin One Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (BTCONE)

BitCoin One (CURRENCY:BTCONE) traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last week, BitCoin One has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitCoin One has a market cap of $32,976.00 and approximately $782.00 worth of BitCoin One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoin One token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $277.54 or 0.02952933 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00195761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030241 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00122504 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitCoin One Token Profile

BitCoin One’s total supply is 12,948,501 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,833,261 tokens. BitCoin One’s official Twitter account is @THEBITCOINONE and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitCoin One’s official website is www.bitcoinone.io.

BitCoin One Token Trading

BitCoin One can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoin One directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoin One should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoin One using one of the exchanges listed above.

