Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Price Down 88.1% This Week

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Bitcoin Planet has a total market capitalization of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.77 or 0.01258727 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00046620 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025101 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00201970 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00067570 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001837 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

