Bitcoin Plus Market Cap Reaches $499,655.00 (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for $3.70 or 0.00039416 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Bitcoin Plus has a market cap of $499,655.00 and approximately $15,376.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003762 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00001028 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008450 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

Bitcoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 135,109 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is www.bitcoinplus.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

