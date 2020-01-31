Bitcoin Private Price Tops $0.12 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 11% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Nanex, Exrates and Sistemkoin. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $563,589.00 and $1,453.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.54 or 0.00729266 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00119636 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00118345 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 53.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001353 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000566 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,814,347 coins and its circulating supply is 4,784,801 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Sistemkoin, Nanex, Exrates, TradeOgre, Altcoin Trader, Trade Satoshi and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

