Bitcoin SV Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $4.93 billion and $2.34 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $269.93 or 0.02895595 BTC on exchanges including WazirX, CoinZest, Bithumb and Koinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00194556 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030162 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00121735 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00019372 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,250,390 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, YoBit, Bitrue, BX Thailand, CoinZest, Koinex, Bitkub, Coinsuper, BigONE, Huobi, HitBTC, Poloniex, Hotbit, CoinEx, Upbit, Bibox, Korbit, Bit-Z, FCoin, Bitbns, WazirX, Coinsquare, Bithumb, Bitfinex, Kraken, SouthXchange, Altcoin Trader, Bittrex, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Binance, CoinBene, Coinbit, MBAex, DragonEX, Cobinhood, Trade Satoshi, OTCBTC, Kucoin, OKEx and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.