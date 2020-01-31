Bitcoin Zero Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a market capitalization of $27,635.00 and approximately $2,341.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.64 or 0.03048361 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00195832 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00123331 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 24,726,566 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.