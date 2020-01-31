BitcoinHD Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.67 Million (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinHD has a total market cap of $35.09 million and $7.67 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinHD coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.04 or 0.00064932 BTC on major exchanges including Coineal and BitMart.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.06 or 0.02890936 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00194604 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030053 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00122347 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,062,145 coins and its circulating supply is 5,805,696 coins. The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity.

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

