Bitcoinus Reaches Market Capitalization of $37,282.00 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Bitcoinus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $37,282.00 and $7,256.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,000,387,000 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz.

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

