BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6,102.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $624,413.00 and $6,102.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, Graviex and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.26 or 0.00715989 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00119389 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00118322 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000566 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,226,985,216 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, Exrates, Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha and Exmo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.