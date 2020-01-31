BitGuild PLAT Price Tops $0.0002 (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. One BitGuild PLAT token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, BitForex and LATOKEN. BitGuild PLAT has a market cap of $13,736.00 and $747,557.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded 26.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitGuild PLAT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.93 or 0.03029698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00196393 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030335 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00122894 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Token Profile

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board. BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat.

BitGuild PLAT Token Trading

BitGuild PLAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, ABCC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitGuild PLAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGuild PLAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.