BitNewChain Tops 1-Day Volume of $13,609.00 (BTN)

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. One BitNewChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM and Bit-Z. In the last week, BitNewChain has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar. BitNewChain has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $13,609.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitNewChain alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.31 or 0.00771668 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004341 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001800 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BitNewChain

BitNewChain (BTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2017. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. The official website for BitNewChain is www.btn.org. BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitNewChain

BitNewChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitNewChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitNewChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitNewChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitNewChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.