Bitradio (BRO) Price Reaches $0.0152

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Bitradio has a total market cap of $126,918.00 and $8.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitradio has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptohub.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000801 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000149 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Bitradio

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,369,480 coins and its circulating supply is 8,369,475 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io.

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

