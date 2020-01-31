Bitrue Coin (BTR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $741,958.00

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last week, Bitrue Coin has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Bitrue Coin has a market capitalization of $4.03 million and $741,958.00 worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitrue Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0407 or 0.00000434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitrue Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00037031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.66 or 0.05829864 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025302 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00128183 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00034089 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00015820 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Bitrue Coin Token Profile

Bitrue Coin (BTR) is a token. It launched on February 14th, 2019. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 998,947,918 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,047,929 tokens. Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitrue Coin is medium.com/@bitrue. The official website for Bitrue Coin is www.bitrue.com. The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial.

Bitrue Coin Token Trading

Bitrue Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitrue Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitrue Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitrue Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitrue Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.