bitUSD (BITUSD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $120.00

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. bitUSD has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $120.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitUSD token can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00009252 BTC on popular exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. In the last seven days, bitUSD has traded 45.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About bitUSD

bitUSD’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,635,360 tokens. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares. bitUSD’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for bitUSD is bit.ly/BitShares_USD.

bitUSD Token Trading

bitUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

