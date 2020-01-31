BitWhite (BTW) Price Hits $0.0005

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. BitWhite has a total market cap of $17,069.00 and $20,890.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Exrates, BitFlip and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00044808 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org.

BitWhite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

