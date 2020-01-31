Black Diamond Group Ltd Expected to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Ltd (TSE:BDI) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Black Diamond Group in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $2.70 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC upgraded Black Diamond Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial cut Black Diamond Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$2.60 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.74.

Shares of BDI opened at C$2.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.82. The stock has a market cap of $110.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53. Black Diamond Group has a 52 week low of C$1.51 and a 52 week high of C$2.75.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

