BlackCoin (BLK) Achieves Market Cap of $2.42 Million

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0404 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Tux Exchange, Bittylicious and LiteBit.eu. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $18,445.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022630 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005920 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,747,870 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Trade By Trade, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, CoinEgg, Livecoin, Tux Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

