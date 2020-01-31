Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Given a C$10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) has been given a C$10.00 target price by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$9.00 price target on Blackline Safety and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Blackline Safety stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,380. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of C$5.01 and a 12-month high of C$7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $312.59 million and a P/E ratio of -34.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.01.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for worker safety monitoring in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers G7c, a safety monitoring device for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety monitoring device for remote locations that are not covered by 3G wireless; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring, single-gas cartridge for gas detection scenarios requiring only a single sensor, and multi-gas diffusion and pump cartridges for gas detection scenarios requiring up to five sensors; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station for remote locations, communicates with G7x; and G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices periodically while also offering frequent testing to prove that gas sensors are fully functional.

