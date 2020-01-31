BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CEO Sells $25,081,860.20 in Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:BLK traded down $12.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $527.35. The company had a trading volume of 646,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,357. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $403.54 and a 52 week high of $547.35. The firm has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $514.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.17.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.58.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.