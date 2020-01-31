BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Sells $713,490.80 in Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total value of $713,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $12.34 on Friday, reaching $527.35. The stock had a trading volume of 646,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,357. The stock has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $403.54 and a 1 year high of $547.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.17.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 246,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.58.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

