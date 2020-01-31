Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $7,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 904,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,651,000 after buying an additional 33,724 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 412,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 127,201 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 390,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 62.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 345,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 132,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 317,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BXMT shares. Bank of America started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $29,484.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,979.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $31,275.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,037.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,107 shares of company stock valued at $148,819 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BXMT stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.52. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $38.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.58%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.