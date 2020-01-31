Blakecoin (BLC) Market Capitalization Achieves $11,248.00

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Blakecoin has a market cap of $11,248.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One Blakecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,301.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.58 or 0.01929255 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.13 or 0.03975784 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00721686 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00118271 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.76 or 0.00760082 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009375 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00027251 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.06 or 0.00709540 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Blakecoin

Blakecoin (BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 24,155,618 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin. Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

Blakecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

