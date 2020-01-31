BLAST Trading 11.5% Lower This Week (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. BLAST has a total market cap of $218,175.00 and $13.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Crex24. During the last week, BLAST has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

999 (999) traded down 72.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000665 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005542 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000155 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000077 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000120 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 558,887,944 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

