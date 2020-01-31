Block-Logic (BLTG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Block-Logic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including STEX and SouthXchange. Block-Logic has a market cap of $85,222.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded up 14.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00050492 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Block-Logic Coin Profile

BLTG is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG.

Block-Logic Coin Trading

Block-Logic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

