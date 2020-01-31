Blockport Hits Market Capitalization of $2.35 Million (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Blockport token can currently be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000445 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. In the last week, Blockport has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar. Blockport has a total market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $153,041.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blockport alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.90 or 0.02907122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00194365 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00122664 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blockport Token Profile

Blockport’s genesis date was December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,402,943 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io. The official message board for Blockport is blog.blockport.io. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.