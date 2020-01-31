BlockStamp Price Reaches $1.60 on Major Exchanges (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, BlockStamp has traded up 165% against the dollar. One BlockStamp coin can now be bought for about $1.60 or 0.00017219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOKOK, STEX and Crex24. BlockStamp has a total market capitalization of $41.84 million and approximately $869,313.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000634 BTC.

999 (999) traded down 78.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000606 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005431 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000155 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001994 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,747,804 coins and its circulating supply is 26,204,838 coins. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

